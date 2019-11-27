Angry Ram Smashes Glass Door While Fighting Its Own Reflection In UK

A Southwell resident woke up to see his courtyard doors smashed and thought his home had been vandalised. Quentin Rayner, a BBC reporter was surprised when he saw an angry ram had smashed the glass doors of his house in Nottinghamshire, UK. At first, Rayner thought it must be miscreants and he was about to call the police just when he saw a ram lying in the garden chewing away on pot plants.

According to Rayner, the ram must have seen his reflections in the glass doors and decided to have a fight. Rayner and his wife Emma called the police, who sent an officer to investigate the matter. After a while, a local farmer got in touch with the police to claim the ram. Rayner called up his insurance company to claim for the unusual incident. Rayner informed them that their glass door had been smashed by an angry ram who was having a fight with its own reflection. He felt that their response is confusing but they sent an assessor out who agreed to pay up the expenses.

Previous incidents

This is not the first time when a bighorn ram decided to take on private property. In 2016, a ram was caught on camera taking out the glass door of a Colorado business in the United States. In October 2019, an Ohio homeowner never thought she would become famous overnight. A bighorn ram escaped the nearest farm and broke inside Keathley's family home in Ashland County. The ram broke the sliding glass door before the family found it in the bathroom.

In another incident that was reported in 2017, employees of a Louisville office arrived at the confusing scene. Two glass doors of their office were smashed suggesting a break-in. After the employees found out that nothing was missing, they decided to check the CCTV footage only to find out that it was a bighorn ram who created the nuisance.

