'Animal Crossing' Becomes New Obsession For Players To Escape Boredom Amid Lockdown

People on Twitter are obsessing over the animal farm game by Nintendo Switch to keep boredom at bay during self-isolation at homes amid the coronavirus outbreak. Animal Crossing is basically a series of games that allow players to live and survive in the village world. During the start of the game, the players get given an interest-free mortgage with a lax payment schedule to expand their home and upscale amenities. Animal Crossing, a feature in the game, allows the users to capture animals to survive when the city closes at night, much like the recent lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Fans share their experience

The game’s avid fanbase has said that it did not realize that the game could actually help in overcoming the challenges of doing nothing amid the health crisis. The latest New Horizons in the Animal Crossing series, which has only ever been available on Nintendo consoles like the Nintendo Switch, is the new favourite of the people. Players have shared clips of their games starting a movement to inspire more and more people to try their hands at it.

that's such an adorable detail.... I love the animal crossing programmers so much — chase 🌺🤠 (@cjmdraws) March 23, 2020

i just spent three hours making edelgard #fe3h 's pre and post timeskip outfits in #animalcrossing .............. and now ........... i rest pic.twitter.com/hHSvxqumtu — ✨audrey @ be kind ✨ (@cosmicbeebees) March 23, 2020

who decided that animal crossing multiplayer was a good idea. location please. i just wanna talk. pic.twitter.com/yNr1jUNu6Z — kyousa 🐇 [キョ] (@kyousa38) March 23, 2020

