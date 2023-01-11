Animal Welfare Society Urges New Zealanders Not To Purchase Chickens Amid Egg Shortage

Royal New Zealand Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has urged citizens not to buy chickens because of the egg shortage. This came after Tarde Me data showed that online auctions for chicken have jumped by half as the nation continues to face egg shortages.

SPCA expert Marie McAninch stressed that people should buy chicken only if they want them around and added that the shortage was "temporary" but when it came to owning an animal, "you have to think about the whole of their lifetime."

Animal welfare society asks people not to 'get a chicken'

Gabby Clezy, SPCA chief executive, also urged New Zealanders not to purchase chicken. "I understand it seems like a good idea, but please don’t get a chicken unless you can look after it long-term. "None of us want to see any more abandoned," she said, reported The Guardian.

She further said that it was surprising to reveal the fact that the chicken could live around 8 to 10 years and might produce eggs only during the first two or three years and would not start laying for several months. "They are fun companion animals to have," Clezy said. "Don’t buy them as egg producers."

More than 350 live chickens were taken by the SPCA in 2022; the majority of them were abandoned, surrendered, or removed by animal welfare organisation inspectors. Given the same, Clezy said that the chicken abandonment has resulted in increase popularity for the birds. She further said that raising the birds requires following three important rules, such as providing them with a clean coop, enough space, and veterinary care along with good quality food and water.

The concern over the country's egg supply escalated in the months leading up to the prohibition on battery cages. The country's egg producers had warned of crisis despite a 10-year notice on the ban. On the other hand, some animal welfare advocates denounced the change because it did not outright ban cage farming. According to New Zealand's law, colony cages are allowed if they provide space for around 60 chickens and allow birds more space than battery pens.

In recent years, the country's top supermarkets have decided to voluntarily stop selling colony eggs by 2027, but claims have been made by egg producers that some farmers had already switched to colony cages from battery. Clezy said that this situation is temporary. "We'll get through it," she added.

Image: AP