Anoosheh Ashoori, Jailed Iranian-Briton, To Start Hunger Strike In Prison, Says Daughter

In an appeal to the British government and the P5+1 nations to prioritize the release of foreign hostages in Iran during negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal in Vienna, the 68-year-old British father held in Evin prison for 4 and a half years will go on a hunger strike in his prison cell. Anoosheh Ashoori, with British-Iranian dual citizenship, was detained on espionage charges and has had his request for conditional release, as well as an appeal against his 10-year sentence rejected earlier by a Tehran court. He will go on hunger strike to support a 77-year-old American man protesting outside the venue where the Iranian nuclear talks are ongoing for the Islamic Republic to release the high profile, British prisoners.

I am starting a hunger strike this week in Vienna, 41 years after my release, to demand the release of all hostages being held by #Iran. They are human beings, not bargaining chips. Their freedom should come before we make any deals with an untrustworthy regime. #FreeTheHostages pic.twitter.com/zKqhcKJ7uk — Barry Rosen (@brosen1501) January 17, 2022

In an act of solidarity and lending support to US man Barry Rosen, who has been campaigning for the release of hostages, Ashoori, who was arrested during a visit to Iran in August 2017, is beginning his own hunger strike in the jail, his family announced on Saturday in various Twitter broadcast footages. His daughter Elika Ashoori announced in footage on Twitter and other social media channels that her father is showing “full solidarity” with former American hostage Rosen and will begin strike on Sunday, Jan. 23.

Today @AmnestyUK ambassadors & Interim CEO Sacha Deshmukh met with the family of British national Anoosheh Ashoori, unjustly imprisoned in Iran for 4+ years. Please join us in signing the petition to #FreeAnoosheh and help reunite this family: https://t.co/D94T469ZEQ pic.twitter.com/xYTCm2xKST — Nazanin Boniadi (@NazaninBoniadi) January 20, 2022

Her imprisoned dad, she stated, is “demanding the release of all foreign and dual national hostages in Iran.” She further added, speaking about British and Iranian citizens’ health, “Needless to say we are extremely concerned for his physical health as he approaches his 68th birthday.” The latter also stated that there has been a lack of action or “any progress” in British efforts to release the jailed citizens. “No sign the welfare of hostages held by Iran is a priority of the US, European and UK governments”, she said in the footage.

In full soldiery with former hostage @brosen1501 & others who have courageously begun a hunger strike, demanding the release of all foreign & Dual national hostages,my father Anoosheh Ashoori will start his hunger strike in Evin prison from Sunday Jan 23rd. #FreeTheHostages pic.twitter.com/fpvHdDPczk — Elika Ashoori (@lilika49) January 22, 2022

Dozens of foreign nationals held by Iran on 'spying charges' to negotiate during 2015 nuclear deal talks

Dozens of foreign nationals have been detained in Iran on spying charges, which experts say are to leverage pressure on the West. American man Rosen himself secured a release from Tehran prison after nearly 41 years. “They are human beings, not bargaining chips. Their freedom should come before we make any deals with an untrustworthy regime,” he said in a video on his official Twitter handle. He also held talks with the United States Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley in order to garner support for his #FreeIranhostges campaign.

In December similarly, a Frenchman Benjamin Briere held in Iran for over a year and a half on spying charges had gone on a hunger strike to secure his release via efforts from the French government. The 36-year-old was arrested in May 2020 while travelling in Iran. His family claimed that he was “an innocent tourist” who was caught up as between the fight of the global powers, that includes France and the US, in the negotiation talks with Tehran. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reports that his hearing took place recently in-branch four of the Revolutionary Court in the eastern city of Mashhad, Iran in January 2022.