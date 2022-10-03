Another Blast Hits Afghanistan's Kabul Days After Suicide Bombing At Educational Centre

Days after a suicide bomber detonated himself in an educational institute in Kabul killing over 40 people, another explosion was reported on Monday near the Pul-e-Sukhta area on Shahid Mazari Road in Afghanistan's capital.

So far, there are no additional details on the explosion and no casualties have been reported as of now. The Taliban officials are yet to issue an official statement on the explosion.

This blast also comes a few days after an explosion was reported near the Wazir Akbar Khan area of Kabul, sparking a global outrage.

Massive blast inside educational centre In Afghanistan's Kabul

A suicide bomber detonated himself in an educational institute in Kabul on Friday, September 30. It was the fourth consecutive week that a blast took place in Kabul. The attack was confirmed by Kabul Security Command. So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, the UN confirmed that the death toll from a suicide bombing at the Kaaj Educational Center in jumped to 43. However, the casualties are likely to rise.

There are multiple media reports claiming that about 100 students of the institute have been killed in the attack, however, the UNAMA said that its human rights teams in Kabul are helping to establish an accurate record of the college attack in the hazara neighbourhood.