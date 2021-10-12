Antarctica Air Capsule From 1765 To Be On Display At Glasgow's Cop26 Climate Summit

Visitors at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow will get to see an ampoule of Antarctic air from 1765 as the centrepiece of a new display that illustrates the hidden histories buried in polar ice. As per the reports of the Guardian, Wayne Binitie, a PhD student at the Royal College of Art who is financed by the Arts and Humanities Research Council has been working with scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) for the past five years, drilling, analysing and preserving ice cylinders from deep below the ice sheet that records previous climate change. Binitie says he wants his piece to serve as a visual representation of how dramatically the earth's atmosphere has changed since 1765.

The Polar Zero exhibit at the Glasgow Science Centre features a cylindrical glass sculpture encasing air from 1765 when many historians regard to be the commencement of the Industrial Revolution. A second cylinder holds an ice core that contains microscopic air bubbles trapped as snow fell and compacted, exposing the frightening pace of rising atmospheric carbon dioxide since that date.

'It is possible to drill out ice from a certain epoch'

Dr Robert Mulvaney, who oversaw the BAS's ice mining, claims that ice from a certain period may be drilled out. He further said that they are drilling further and deeper into the past, similar to counting the rings on a huge tree, according to the Guardian.

Putting together an installation based on an ampoule of air and a melting ice core proved to be a fascinating technical challenge, according to Graham Dodd of global engineering specialists Arup. Displaying an ice core without it melting completely is a technical feat that takes precise calculations and imaginative thinking to construct the necessary level of insulation while still allowing people to go near to the ice, according to the Guardian.

Visitors to Polar Zero may hear ancient air bubbles

Visitors to Polar Zero may hear ancient air bubbles pop as the ice core emerges from its insulated tube, which blends with Binitie's immersive soundscape of music and natural noises. Binitie believes that the global warming debate can become too generic at times, with topics that are virtually impossible to comprehend. According to BBC, he said that he is hoping that their installation in Glasgow will persuade people that the polar regions are important enough to care about.

Image: Twitter/@gsc1