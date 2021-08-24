Antarctica: Iceberg Twice The Size Of Mumbai Escapes Near Collision With Giant Ice Sheet

The European Space Agency (ESA) has shared satellite images of an Antarctic iceberg A-74, which is believed to be twice the size of Mumbai and is separated from the Brunt iceberg. The giant iceberg has been floating in the same position for months. Notably, the collision and incessant floating have created a crack in the Brunt ice sheet, opening the possibility for it to break away from the parental ice sheet. The footage of the phenomenon was shared on the official Twitter account in a GIF format by the ESA’s Earth Observation, which shows A-74 hitting the nose-shaped section of the Brunt ice sheet. It is pertinent to mention here that A-74 broke off the Brunt ice sheet in March of this year. It can be observed that the Brunt iceberg is larger than A-74 and is still stuck to the giant ice sheet despite having a noticeable crack.

The head of ESA's Earth & Mission Science Division, Mark Drinkwater, released a statement and said the nose-shaped piece of the ice shelf, which is even larger than A-74, is still connected to the giant ice sheet, but if the berg had collided more violently with this piece, it could have escalated a major crack and caused the berg to break off from the giant ice sheet. The ice sheets in Antarctica contribute to maintaining global temperature and are a great indicator of the climate, as they are sensitive to climate change and play a significant role in maintaining the global sea level. The icebergs of Antarctica are being closely monitored by the Halley Research Station facility, which is operated by the British Atlantic Survey, which observes the Earth’s environment and studies the planet’s climate as well as space weather. The research station is located near Antarctica that helps the station in conducting climate-sensitive research, which is why it is located in an inaccessible zone.

After calving from the Brunt Ice Shelf at the end of February the 1280 km² iceberg A-74 hadn't moved very far until three days ago. Then it took off westwards and grazed past the western part of the ice shelf.

Sentinel-1 images from @CopernicusEU @ESA_EO via @polarview pic.twitter.com/80QIXysJnm — Rob Larter (@rdlarter) August 12, 2021

It must be noted that, apart from monitoring Antarctica Iceberg, the Hally Research Station also keeps a close eye on the Earth's atmosphere, as it was the Halley Research Station that discovered the ozone layer hole. A team of researchers is regularly monitoring the situation of the ice shelves using live footage obtained from the Sentinel satellites. The ESA's Sentinel satellites also provide pictures of the earth's surface day and night.

