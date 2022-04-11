Anti-Gotabaya Rajapaksa Protests Erupt In Italy As Sri Lankan Diaspora Demands His Ouster

As the economic situation crumbles in Sri Lanka, the island nation’s streets are flooded with protesting masses demanding the immediate resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahindra Rajapaksa over their alleged incompetence in ensuring the country’s sound economic recovery. Joining the call for the ouster of the 'dynast' Rajapaksa government, the Sri Lankan diaspora in Italy came out on the streets to demonstrate their disappointment with the ruling dispensation. Sri Lankans settled in Italy further urged the European Union and Italy government to lend economic support to their country.

Anti-Rajapaksa protests erupt in Italy

On Sunday, over 1,000 Sri Lankan nationals gathered around Central Railway Station in Milan, Italy to stage an anti-government protest. Protesters were observed yelling "Go Gota Go" slogans and burning effigies of Gotabaya and Mahinda Rajapaksa. The demonstrators also raised anti-China slogans.

Various Sri Lankan organisations, including the Italy Sri Lanka Buddhists, the SL Islamic Forum of Milan, the Muslim Association of SL in North Italy, and others, took part in the protest. Protesters referred to Rajapaksa as corrupt and Sri Lankan traitors in Italian. They also accused the Rajapaksa family of driving the country into financial ruin with untrustworthy partners. Demonstrators further appealed to the EU and the Italian government for assistance.

Previously, scores of residents rallied outside the US Embassy in Colombo to protest against the incumbent government. Holding placards, they asked the Joe Biden administration to freeze the property of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the US.

Sri Lankan crisis

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has refused calls to step down even when members of his coalition joined anti-government protests this week, with governing party parliamentarians pushing for the creation of an interim administration to avoid potential violence. It should be mentioned here that the Sri Lankan government is battling to meet basic requirements for its 22 million citizens amid an unprecedented economic crisis caused by mishandling of finances and ill-timed tax cuts. The island nation is also currently facing a foreign exchange deficit, which has resulted in food, fuel, power, and gas shortages, and has sought economic assistance from friendly countries. Meanwhile, the parliament has so far been unable to achieve an agreement on how to address the economic crisis.

Image: ANI