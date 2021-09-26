Anti-Pakistan Protests Held Outside Geneva UNHRC Office Over Terror Camps In PoK

In another embarrassment for Pakistan, political activists in Switzerland took to protests against the Imran Khan-led nation outside the UNHRC office in Geneva. Protesters largely from Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and PoK demanded that Pakistan dismantle terror groups in the forcibly occupied regions. The country has already been recognized globally for actively aiding and assisting terror outfits such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network during the fall of Afghanistan.

In the video accessed by Republic TV, activists can be seen protesting outside the UNHRC office in Switzerland with loudspeakers, posters and placards. Posters held by the activists read 'Terror infrastructure must be dismantled', 'Stop land grabbing and occupying hilltops in PoK,' and 'Stop harassing, torturing and killing journalists in Pakistan.'

Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan held a series of protests outside the office of UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, raising anti-Pakistan slogans and demanding "dismantling of terror camps" pic.twitter.com/OTjEdLp8TU — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2021

Atrocities continue in PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan

Brutality against the citizens of the GB region intensified after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan granted provisional provincial status to the region and held an illegitimate Legislative Assembly election in November 2020. In March, the so-called G-B Assembly had passed a resolution demanding an interim province status.

A wave of protests against Pakistan began shortly after Islamabad's misrule. Residents of the region revealed that conditions had worsened since Khan's PTI got legislative control of the region. In June 2021, the Pakistan police had resorted to a massive lathi-charge on government employees of several departments in Gilgit-Baltistan who were staging a sit-in protest outside the Chief Minister's house demanding time-scale promotions. Students and locals have also staged a protest in the region revealing that they were devoid of even basic necessities such as pure drinking water.

When it comes to PoK, Pakistan Army's role in land grabbing has been exposed on numerous occasions. Its terror camps in PoK are no big secret either. The Youth of the region are being indoctrinated by the nation to peddle terrorism onto Indian soil. Last month, the Indian Army organised a programme '23 Years of Homecoming' to welcome rescued individuals who were pushed across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) to be trained as terrorists. It was revealed that men like those rescued, were being forced to go across to PoK to train as terrorists at a young age by Pakistan operatives.