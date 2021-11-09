Anti-Taliban Forces May Move Towards ISIS-K If Taliban Fails To Control Attacks: IFFRAS

A Canada-based think tank, IFFRAS, has suggested that anti-Taliban forces might 'gravitate' towards Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) if the Taliban is unable to contain a series of bombings by the ISIS-K terrorists. Afghanistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks in recent weeks, particularly suicide bombing by ISIS-K terrorists, according to ANI. According to The International Forum for Right and Security (IFFRAS), ISIS and its Afghan affiliate ISIS-K are snapping at the Taliban.

'Anti-Taliban forces might move towards ISIS-K'

The International Forum for Rights and Security(IFFRAS) has said that nearly 10 weeks after gaining power over Afghanistan, the Taliban has found themselves in a "fix". The Taliban is not in a position to cut their ties with al-Qaeda as they are involved in a war with ISIS-K. Afghanistan has witnessed an increase in attacks in recent weeks which has become a concern for the Taliban, according to ANI. Moreover, the Taliban caretaker government is struggling to gain recognition from the international community.

"Nearly 10 weeks after coming to power, the Taliban find themselves in a fix; they cannot sever their ties with al-Qaeda, they are involved in internecine war with ISIS-K, and both these factors are hampering progress on three key fronts," ANI quoted the think tank as saying.

The IFFRAS has said that "ISIS-K embraces a more violent version of Islam" than the Taliban. The IFFRAS further revealed that ISIS-K is organised in their influential areas. According to IFFRAS, the ISIS-K are well-equipped with arms and have expertise in planning strategic attacks, according to ANI. Furthermore, it warned that if the Taliban failed to control the attacks, the anti-Taliban forces will move towards ISIS-K. The think tank added that the ISIS-K fighters are better at handling weapons left by the US and the American Military equipment.

"They are well-quipped with arms and are adept at planning strategic and coordinated attacks. If the current bombing spree continues and the Taliban continues to fail to contain them, there is a fear of other anti-Taliban forces gravitating towards ISIS-K, threatening the Taliban further. What is worse, unlike the Taliban, ISIS-K commanders are better able to handle and use the tons of American military equipment and weapons left by the Americans," ANI quoted IFFRAS as saying.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has denied the presence of fighters of al-Qaeda and ISIS-K in Afghanistan. Furthermore, the Taliban has not accepted that the attacks in recent weeks in the war-torn nation were carried out by a terrorist group. Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid has refuted the claims that the fighters of al-Qaeda are present in Afghanistan and claimed that there will be no attacks on third countries from the soil of Afghanistan.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP