Anti-Taliban Movement Gathers Pace; Thousands Take To Streets With Afghan National Flags

An anti-Taliban resistance movement has begun in Afghanistan after the hostile takeover by the rogue Taliban followed by its atrocities on Afghan civilians. The Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud has begun the anti-Taliban resistance in Panjshir. Thousands joined the resistance movement in Kunar province, Jalalabad and Nangarhar, upholding the national flag to protest against the atrocities of the Taliban. This development comes after erstwhile Vice President Amrullah Saleh has declared himself as the caretaker president of Afghanistan since President Ashraf Ghani fled the country after the Taliban takeover. Ahmad Massoud, son of late Afghan politician Ahmad Shah Massoud, is said to be leading the resistance.

As the anti-Taliban movement gathers momentum, Afghan citizens hoist national flags in capital of Kunar province. Watch fast-paced developments here https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/z2dvLpXniW — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2021

#BREAKING | An anti-Taliban resistance begins in Afghanistan against the hostile takeover of democratically elected Afghanistan government; Watch fast-paced developments #LIVE here https://t.co/3AdouRdizw pic.twitter.com/UYovhisbmc — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2021

Taliban's fake projection of changed entity

Despite the Taliban claiming to be a changed entity, the mayhem by Taliban terrorists continues on ground, depicting a contrasting picture to the claims. In a press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban spokesperson affirmed that the terrorist group does not want to see Afghanistan as a 'battlefield' anymore.

"Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group said, pointing out that they hope to soon establish a government in the country.

"We will focus on business, trade, and other economic activities," the group had added.

The Taliban had offered to pardon all those including the government workers and Afghan Military personnel, however, the situation on ground has been visibly different from the claims made by Taliban. Earlier in the day, Republic accessed information that four of the Afghan military commanders were brutally killed by the Taliban terrorists in Kandahar. Taliban also stormed into the houses of Afghan residents and resorted to targeted killing. Women's rights have also been subverted. Taliban also opened fire at protestors holding the Afghan national flag in Jalalabad.



'I am caretaker president': Amrullah Saleh stakes claims

After the hostile takeover by the Taliban and President Ashraf Ghani's escape from the country, erstwhile Vice President Amrullah Saleh has staked claims to be the acting president of Afghanistan as per the constitution. He has asserted his refusal to bow down to the Taliban rule. Republic Media Network accessed an exclusive audio message of Amrullah Saleh who has said that he is the acting president of the worn-torn country and asserted that resistance will continue against the Taliban.

"According to the Constitution, I am the acting President of Afghanistan because President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country. But I am in the country until the time that our people would not have leaders and the people should choose the type of Government. We would not obey the Taliban Emirate, would not be part of that and it would not be recognised by us," Amrullah Saleh said in the audio message.

"Our resistance would continue but if the Taliban would give the opportunity that our people would be a part of choosing the leadership. I as the acting president, ordered all Afghan embassies that they should have the national flag of Afghanistan, they should use all the national symbols of the Republic of Afghanistan, and after this, they would get orders in their working," Saleh added.