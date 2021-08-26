Amid the deteriorating crisis in Afghanistan, an anti-Taliban resistance has emerged in the country's Panjshir valley led by resistance commander Ahmad Massoud and Afghanistan's caretaker President Amrullah Saleh. Republic TV has been reporting on the developments in Afghanistan, including an exclusive report from the mountainous province of Panjshir where the National Resistance Front is currently based.

Current situation in Panjshir valley

The Taliban which took over the country after its offensive against Afghanistan's government forces is facing staunch resistance emanating from Panjshir. According to reports, the Taliban has amassed its fighters from other provinces to launch an offensive on Panjshir valley, the stronghold of the National Resistance Front. In addition, the terrorist group has also cut off access to the valley after blocking the roads leading to it. The food and supply routes to the valley have also been cut off by the Taliban. According to ground reports, civilians cannot enter or get out of the Panjshir Valley as the Taliban forces have surrounded it.

According to reports, civilians and locals in Panjshir have urged the resistance leader Ahamd Massoud to hold talks with the Taliban. On the other hand, Afghanistan's caretaker President has strongly contested against talks with the Taliban and has ruled out surrender. Earlier too, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Amrullah Saleh maintained that the resistance forces will not accept or work with the Taliban emirate. Saleh asserted that they will not surrender to the Taliban, but instead fight against them in case the Taliban attacks.

However, it is also being reported that people in other parts of Afghanistan have suffered after the Taliban toppled the democratically elected government of Ashraf Ghani. Reports further stated that apart from roads, the Taliban has also shut down banks, educational and health establishments and other businesses. Unemployment looms as the situation in Afghanistan further worsens.

Under Taliban governance

Moreover, Republic also found out that in each province the Taliban has appointed one person who heads several other directorates. Moreover, prices of commodities have increased and other things have become expensive. According to Republic TV's report, fuel prices have skyrocketed in Afghanistan after the Taliban's takeover. In addition, it is also being reported that the Taliban is killing thieves and bandits by chopping off their hands and executing them by hanging. Apart from this, Taliban fighters are targetting civilians who worked with the former government. According to Republic TV's report, the Taliban terrorists are specifically targeting former government officials and educated youngsters. Due to the current crisis, essential supplies have been cut off and people are facing several issues.