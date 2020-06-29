Antibodies Found In Alpacas And Llamas May Help Prevent Second Wave Of COVID-19: Research

With researchers around the globe struggling to find a preventive cure of COVID-19, scientists recently discovered that antibodies growing inside alpacas and llamas may cure the virus from spreading among humans. According to an international media outlet, researchers from South Africa and Sweden found that ‘nanobodies’ present in animals that have been immunised against the virus can help prevent coronavirus from spreading.

As antibodies infect the spikes in COVID-19, researchers believe that the antibodies, found in alpacas, can help prevent a second wave of the deadly virus. As per reports, a 12-year-old alpaca in Germany helped researchers find the cure to COVID-19. The scientists immunised Tyson, the alpaca, after which a team of researchers at the Karolinska Institute reportedly managed to isolate tiny nanobodies from his blood. The antibodies bind to the same part of the virus as human antibodies, which researchers said could block the infection.

A ‘complex system’

While the research is still under work and at an early stage, the scientists still hope that the new discovery can form the basis of a treatment for the deadly virus or can eventually help in making a vaccine against coronavirus. While speaking to a media outlet, Gerald McInerney, head of the team at Karolinska said that the team knows that it is the antibodies that are directed to the same very precise part of the virus that is important. He added that the finding is what the team has engineered with the antibody from Tyson.

McInerney said that in principle, all evidence would suggest it will work very well in humans, but it is a very complex system as well. While a vaccine is still some way off, it was noted that Llamas and other members of the camel family and sharks are known to produce nanobodies which are far smaller than the full-size antibodies produced by humans. Therefore, the nanobodies make it potentially easier for scientists to work with.

(Image: Unsplash)

