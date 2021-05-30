Antigua PM Vows To Revoke Mehul Choksi's Citizenship, Claims He 'was Funding Opposition'

Fugitive ex-diamantaire Mehul Choksi who had fled to Antigua is now currently logged in jail in Dominica. Antigua Prime Minister Gaston Browne on Sunday said that his government is determined to revoke Choksi’s citizenship and to concurrently pursue his extradition to India to face criminal charges, according to reports in Antigua Newsroom.

Antigua Prime Minister Browne also said that Indian fugitive Mehul Choksi was funding the main opposition United Progressive Party and that is why the Opposition released a statement in support of Choksi. He also mentioned that there has been no violation of Choksi’s legal and constitutional protections, despite the decision to revoke his citizenship.

Browne, added, "We live in a globalized world where cooperation among states is required to fight and defeat criminals."

First Picture of Mehul Choksi in custody

In the picture accessed by Republic TV, a pale-faced and red-eyed Choksi behind the bars stared at the camera through the prison grill. The runaway diamantaire is accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), using letters of undertaking. Having fled Antigua Island on May 23, Choksi was traced in Dominica and was nabbed by law enforcement personnel following the yellow notice alert issued for him.

The government of Dominica on Thursday had confirmed that its law enforcement personnel had detained fugitive ex-diamantaire, Mehul Choksi, upon his illegal entry into the country, and then, India confirmed it is sending it's High-Commissioner based in Trinidad & Tobago to Dominica on June 3 to seek his extradition. Issuing a statement on Thursday, the Dominican govt said that a red alert notice has been issued for Mehul Choksi by Interpol and that their Ministry of National Security & Home Affairs was in touch with the Antiguan authorities to ascertain facts about Choksi's citizenship.

India had formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018 underlining the principle of reciprocity, the principle of dual criminality, and the United Nations Convention against Corruption to which both countries are signatories. In 2019, Antigua PM Gaston Browne had said that Mehul Choksi will be revoked and will be extradited to India once all his legal options are exhausted.