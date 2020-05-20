UN Chief Applauds African Countries For Their Efforts To Curb COVID-19 Spread

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has reportedly said on May 20 that the entire world needs to learn a lesson from the preventative measures taken by many African countries to ward off the spread of coronavirus. He added that COVID-19 has made much slower progress in Africa than the predictions which were made in the beginning. He further added that most of the African governments took timely action to prevent the spread of coronavirus which provides a lesson for the developed nations.

3,000 COVID-19 deaths

As per international media reports, African continent has registered fewer than 3,000 COVID-19 deaths from 88,000 cases, as compared to more than 320,000 deaths worldwide. Guterres reportedly stressed on a more regularised easing of debt payments for the world's poorest countries. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, South Africa has reported its single highest jump in positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. According to reports, the country saw an addition of 1,160 new coronavirus cases on May 17. South Africa has reported 17200 positive coronavirus cases and has a death toll of 312.

President warns people

South African President Cyril Ramaphisa has reportedly warned people to be prepared to live with the deadly coronavirus pandemic for a year or more and also cautioned them to follow social distancing measures and wear face masks even after lockdown restrictions have been eased. He added that precautionary measures will help curb the spread of the virulent virus. The country has imposed nationwide lockdown since March 27.

