'No Nation Should Stand In The Way': US Warns Pak, China Over UN's Listing Of Terrorists

Addressing the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting in Mumbai, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that all relevant parties should support the designation of terrorists. In an apparent message to China and Pakistan, US Secretary of State Blinken stated on Friday that the UN designation of terrorists should be supported by all relevant members and no nation should stand in the way.

Blinken, in a virtual address, gave a clear response to China’s tendency to veto the designation of Pakistani individuals as terrorists at the United Nations Security Council meetings.

Washington reiterates support against terrorism

In recent months, China has blocked several proposals to designate several Pakistan-based terrorists. A few days back, China blocked a proposal led by the US and India to list Talha Saeed, son of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed, as an UN-listed terrorist. The bid was moved by India under the 1267 sanction regime and was co-supported by the United States.

During his address, Blinken also revealed that many members of the UNSC, including the United States, have adopted their own sanctions against the terrorists behind the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. The US Secretary of State also added that the sanctions would be more effective when all the countries will 'act together'.

“All relevant parties should support this designation and no nation should stand in the way," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said regarding the listing of terrorists.

In his message to the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee members, the US diplomat reiterated Washington’s support in bringing the perpetrators of Mumbai terror attacks to justice “Because if we allow the attacks of these attacks go unpunished, we send messages to terrorists everywhere that their heinous crimes will be tolerated,” he stressed.