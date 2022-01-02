Antony Blinken Asks Taliban To Reform Policies To Get International Recognition: Report

The US Secretary of State asked the Taliban administration to reform their policies in order to get international recognition. Addressing a press briefing earlier this week, Antony Blinken advised the Taliban-led Afghanistan's interim government to protect human rights, allow freedom of movement, refrain from retaliation, and fight terrorism. He also pledged to look into ways to inject additional liquidity into Afghanistan's shattered economy, reported Dawn. He also pointed out that the US played a role in the recent release of about $280 million in the Afghan Trust Fund.

"We also looking into measures to increase liquidity in the Afghan economy and put more money in people's pockets" Blinken added as per the Pakistani daily. America's top diplomat explained that the US was doing so in collaboration with other countries and allies and that their aim was to put the correct mechanism in place so that the people of Afghanistan get the direct benefit of bypassing the Taliban. According to Dawn, the US is the largest single donor of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, having already provided around $500 million to these funds. However, because Washington refuses to provide direct assistance to the Taliban regime, US assistance is channelled through UN organisations and international institutions. According to Blinken, such restrictions are in place to ensure that the Taliban live up to the international community's expectations.

Biden administration names two special envoys to Afghanistan

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Biden administration also named two special envoys for safeguarding women's rights in Afghanistan. The envoys will work closely with Secretary Blinken on issues like "fundamental freedoms of women, girls, and other at-risk populations" in the war-ravaged country. The appointment came as the Taliban imposed additional restrictions prohibiting women from travelling long distances alone or attending schools and institutions without a male partner. In order to push the Taliban to change their regressive policies, the Biden administration has also retained a number of sanctions in place.

Law & order remains shaky in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover

Despite these concerns, Secretary Blinken stated that the Biden administration has issued many general licences to assure that other countries and institutions are free to go ahead with their assistance to Afghanistan, the report stated. It is pertinent to mention here that on August 15, the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, putting an end to more than two months of military blitz. However, since then, the law and order situation in the war-ravaged country has remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people.

Image: AP