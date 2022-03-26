Antony Blinken Embarks On Trip To Israel, Morocco, Algeria To Hold Talks On Iran & Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday embarked on a trip to Israel, Morocco and Algeria for high-level talks on Iran, Ukraine, Sputnik reported. Earlier, the US Department of State announced that Blinken’s tour is scheduled from March 26 to 30, and will begin in Israel and the West Bank, and conclude in Algeria. During his trip, Blinken will discuss a range of issues with the allies of regional and global priorities.

US Secretary of State will discuss the Russian government’s war on Ukraine, Iran’s destabilizing activities, the Abraham Accords and normalization agreements with Israel, Israeli-Palestinian relations, and preserving the possibility of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, among other topics. In Israel, Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister, and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. He will reaffirm Washington’s ‘unwavering’ US commitment to Israel’s security, engage on Israeli-Palestinian issues, and discuss regional and global challenges with his counterparts in the Israeli government.

Advancing freedom, security and prosperity

In a meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah and the representatives of Palestinian civil society, Blinken will emphasise the importance of strengthening US-Palestinian relations and advancing freedom, security and prosperity for the Palestinians. The US Secretary of State will then meet Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and other senior government officials to exchange views on regional issues and bilateral cooperation, as well as advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.

In Rabat, Blinken will hold a brief meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional security and international developments. He will conclude the trip in Algeria after meeting with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra to discuss regional security and stability, commercial cooperation, advancing human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Blinken’s visit comes as the US President Joe Biden has been attempting to cement ties with the Middle East allies to coordinate efforts against Russia’s invasion. The US has also been negotiating with Tehran to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal or the JCPOA and will hold talks with Israel including Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He will then head to Palestine. “In these meetings, the Secretary will emphasize the importance of strengthening US-Palestinian relations, and advancing freedom, security and prosperity for the Palestinian people,” US Department spokesperson Ned Price said.