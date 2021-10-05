Antony Blinken Meets France's Macron Amid AUKUS Snub; Discusses Indo-Pacific Cooperation

French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met on October 5 to discuss possible cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and other areas, as the Joe Biden administration sought to mend fences after snubbing France from the new security programme AUKUS.

According to a senior US Department official, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has convinced French President Emmanuel Macron that Washington supports European Defence Initiatives, with Macron, in turn, assuring Blinken that regional security pacts should not come at the expense of the North Atlantic Alliance, AP reported.

The official did not elaborate on the projects but said they would most likely involve Indo-Pacific and Western attempts to oppose China's growing presence there and elsewhere, NATO and other trans-Atlantic goals involving the European Union, and counterterrorism cooperation in Africa's Sahel region.

Macron and Blinken decided to take the conflict as an opportunity to "deepen and improve collaboration," according to the official, who described the talks as "extremely productive" but acknowledged that "a lot of hard work is still ahead."

The one-on-one encounter, which lasted about 40 minutes, occurred amid French demands that the US reestablish the trust that had been shattered by last month's announcement of AUKUS, a three-way Indo-Pacific accord between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The “at length, face-to-face meeting” took place shortly after Blinken met with Macron's national security advisor, Emmanuel Bonne. Blinken met with Bonne “to investigate possibilities of reengaging the relationship following the recall of the French ambassador, and to assist in restoring confidence between France and the United States,” according to the AP reports.

US admits AUKUS announcement was 'poorly handled'

Officials from the Joe Biden administration have admitted that the AUKUS announcement was 'poorly handled' and that coordination with France and other European Union nations, all of whom were excluded, would have been beneficial. While they have expressed a wish to make amends, they have also indicated that France's outrage is exaggerated.

France was enraged by the announcement, which prompted them to cancel a multibillion-dollar submarine contract with Australia, and briefly recalled its embassies to Washington and Canberra in an unusual show of rage.

Officials in France described it as a stab in the back by allies and expressed regret that it occurred after Biden declared "America is back" and promised to restore and value trans-Atlantic relations that had deteriorated during Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from AP)

