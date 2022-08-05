Antony Blinken Says China's Military Drills Pose 'significant Escalation' In Asia-Pacific

In his latest remarks, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that China's high-octane military drills targeting Taiwan pose a "significant escalation" across the Asia-Pacific region. Speaking at a press briefing after attending the ASEAN meeting in Cambodia, he warned that China's actions might destabilise the entire region. Blinken further stated that US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled democratic island prompted China to overreact and expand its provocative military action in and around the Taiwan Strait.

According to him, there is no basis for China's severe response given that Pelosi's visit was peaceful and in no way it threatened Beijing's sovereignty. Blinken also said that China's actions will not be able to provoke the US and the country will continue to bat for a peaceful, free and open Indo-Pacific. "We will stick by our allies and fly, sail, and operate wherever International law allows. We will also continue transits through Taiwan Strait," Blinken stated at the briefing in Phnom Penh.

US seeks peaceful resolution of Taiwan issue

On Friday, the US Secretary of State joined the foreign ministers of China and Russia at a meeting with top diplomats from Southeast Asia amid rising tensions among the major global powers. Blinken further went on to say that the US wants the difference to be resolved peacefully, and not by force across the Taiwan region. "The United States has conveyed repeatedly to the People's Republic of China (PRC) that we do not seek and will not provoke a crisis. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen also said the same thing. We do not want a unilateral change of the status quo from either side. We also do not support Taiwan's independence," Blinken remarked.

China launches high-octane military drills in Asia Pacific region

Earlier on August 4, China announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. In addition to its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, China has long threatened military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US. Meanwhile, the US has pledged to continue supporting Taiwan despite the threat posed by President Xi Jinping-led Chinese administration.

Image: AP