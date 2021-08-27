Antony Blinken Speaks To UK Counterpart Dominic Raab On Security Situation In Kabul

Apart from drawing global condemnation, the suicide bombing attacks at Kabul Airport on 26 August has slowed down evacuation efforts of countries helping their nationals flee Taliban-ruled Afghanistan. Taking stock of the situation, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on diplomatic efforts to form a coordinated international approach to the challenges in Afghanistan.

Antony Blinken tweeted, "Following today’s horrific attack, I discussed the security situation in Kabul and diplomatic efforts to form a coordinated international approach to challenges in Afghanistan with @dominicraab. (sic)"

While expressing his condolences for the people who lost their lives during the attack, Blinken said, "We also grieve the loss of Afghans gathered near the airport hoping for a chance to start a new life elsewhere. And we honour the more than 2,300 US service members who have died in Afghanistan since 2001, the more than 20,000 who have been wounded, and the more than 800,000 who have served in America's longest war, as well as other Americans killed or wounded in the conflict."

US warning on ISIS-led Attack

Earlier on 26 August, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had warned of a possible threat of an Islamic State attack in Kabul. He had informed that, according to a recent intel report, the attack might be carried out by the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISIS-K).

"It's hard to state the complexity and the danger of this effort. We are operating in a hostile environment and the city is now controlled by the Taliban with the very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack," Blinken had said.

Kabul airport attacks

Earlier on Thursday, two ISIS suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the crowd gathered at the Kabul airport, resulting in the death of more than 60 people, including 13 US military personnel.

Condemning the attack, US President Joe Biden vowed to hunt down those responsible for the horrifying incident. Biden said, "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive, We will not forget."

