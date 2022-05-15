Antony Blinken, Stoltenberg Discuss NATO's New Strategies To Guide Bloc's Activities

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed with North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a telephonic conversation on Saturday, about the new 'NATO Strategic Concept' document that will guide the alliance's activity over the next decade. According to a readout, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today by phone with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg regarding the NATO Foreign Ministerial taking place in Berlin May 14-15.”

Today, @SecBlinken had a call with @JensStoltenberg to discuss support for Ukraine, the Berlin NATO Foreign Ministerial, @NATO Madrid Summit preparations, and the new NATO Strategic Concept. #WeAreNATO https://t.co/T59c1ApStr — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) May 14, 2022

Price went on to say that they have condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's destabilising assault in Ukraine, reaffirmed their support and solidarity for the Ukrainian people and territorial integrity, and underlined the necessity of NATO maintaining strong deterrence and defensive capabilities. Further, he added, “They conferred about preparations for the upcoming June 28-30 NATO Summit in Madrid, including the new NATO Strategic Concept document that will guide NATO for the next decade,” as per the readout.

In addition to this, on May 15, the Secretary will visit Paris with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to participate in the US-EU Trade and Technology Council (TTC)'s second ministerial meeting.

According to an ANI report, they will meet with the EU leaders to talk about how democratic approaches to trade, technology, as well as innovation might help the EU to succeed. The Secretary will meet with corporate and civil society stakeholders, joined by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, to hear their perspectives on the TTC's past and future efforts.

Joe Biden's administration will be ready to deliver military help to Ukraine by May 19-20

Meanwhile, recently, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby stated that the Congress-approved $40 billion Ukraine military assistance package must be passed soon by Thursday, May 19, to avert a halt in US military equipment and weapon supplies to the war-torn Ukraine, which is opposing the Russian invasion. Furthermore, he claimed on May 13 that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have sent a letter to the House and Senate demanding urgent ratification by the end of next week in order to prevent a weapons supply gap, as per media reports.

Apart from this, Kirby noted that $3.5 billion in drawdown authority was already authorised in March as part of the $1.5 trillion government funding bill. He stated that Joe Biden's administration will be ready to deliver help by May 19-20. According to Kirby, an approximated $100 million in financing remains to be given from the $1.5 trillion pool. The Pentagon has also encouraged the Senate to act as soon as possible so that "we do not get to the end of May and not have any additional authorities to draw back, to draw upon.”

(Image: AP)