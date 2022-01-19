Antony Blinken Urges Western Nations To Stand United Against Russia's Aggression

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged western countries to stand united in the face of Russia's "relentless" aggression against Ukraine, assuring the Ukrainian President of his support. During his visit to Blinken promised President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US and its allies will continue to support his nation and its democratic goals despite growing concerns of a Russian invasion. "The Ukrainian people chose a democratic and European path in 1991. They took to the Maidan to defend that choice in 2013, and unfortunately ever since you have faced relentless aggression from Moscow," Blinken said as per the Associated Press (AP).

Earlier, the Biden administration announced that Ukraine would receive an additional $200 million in defensive military aid to help maintain its sovereignty and territorial integrity. President Zelenskyy expressed his gratitude to Blinken for his visit and also for the assistance which was approved in late December but not publicly confirmed until Wednesday. "We need assistance now, more than ever, if we are to make significant progress in upgrading the military. Your visit is very important. It reaffirms your unwavering support for our freedom and sovereignty," the Ukrainian President said as per the AP.

Russia deploys over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's border

Referring to Kyiv's ambition to join NATO despite Russia's strong opposition, Blinken stated that the military support reflects not just America's strategic goals for Ukraine's membership in the alliance, but also the level of the US' military and its supplies. The aid announcement came as the US and Western officials ramped up increasingly grim warnings about a possible Russian invasion. With more than 100,000 troops deployed near Ukraine's border and plans to add more, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in a position to start military action against Ukraine anytime, Blinken warned.

US, European allies blame Putin for igniting Russian crisis

It is worth mentioning here that Blinken is also scheduled to visit Germany on Thursday. The US Secretary of State is also expected to hold a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov on Friday in Geneva. As per officials, the meeting will assess Russia's commitment to resolving the crisis diplomatically. Meanwhile, Putin has been accused by the US and its European allies of igniting the crisis by mobilising troops near Ukraine's borders. They stated that the decision to invade Ukraine and face terrible economic costs is up to him and the Russians.

(With inputs from AP)