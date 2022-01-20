Antony Blinken Warns Russia Could Double Number Of Troops Near Ukraine On 'short Order'

Russia could double the number of its troops presently available on the border with Ukraine in a “relatively short order”, warned United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday following his meet with Ukrainian leaders. On January 19, Blinken met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in the first of the three stops that the US Secretary of State will be making this week in Kyiv. US diplomat’s meetings come amid warnings from the US that Russia could launch an invasion into Ukraine considering the increase of troops near the border.

In a press briefing alongside Kuleba, Blinken said, “As we meet today, Russia has ratcheted up its threats and amassed nearly 100,000 forces on Ukraine’s border, which it could double on relatively short order. We know, the Ukrainian people know that Moscow’s aggression to this point has killed more than 14,000 Ukrainian men, women, and children, and driven more than 1.4 million Ukrainians from their homes.”

“That’s why President Biden asked me to come here, to underscore our steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and it’s why we will continue our relentless diplomatic efforts to prevent renewed aggression and to promote dialogue and peace,” he further said.

Blinken is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, just one week after Moscow held multiple meetings with US, NATO and European officials. Several meetings with the Russian officials did not result in any significant breakthrough. US Secretary of State has said that he would not present a formal response to Russia’s specific demands that NATO agrees to never admit Ukraine into the alliance.

While the US has said that precluding Ukraine from NATO is a non-starter, Blinken further noted that it was “not clear what Russia’s central demand is or is not”. US Secretary of State added, “They [Russians] put a number of things on the table. Some of them are clearly absolute non-starters like closing NATO’s door to new members. Other things, as I said, if it goes to actually enhancing everyone’s security on a reciprocal basis, there are things that we can – we’ve made clear we can talk about.

Objectives of meeting with Lavrov discussed with Ukrainian officials

Blinken noted that the United States has made a “clear and strong preference for a diplomatic path to de-escalate conflict with Russia” and it is the same reason why he will be meeting Lavrov. Objectives of his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister “were one of the key topics that President Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Kuleba, and I discussed earlier today. And as we’ve consistently done, we will brief our Ukrainian partners shortly after the meeting in Geneva as well and discuss next steps.”