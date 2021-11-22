Antwain Fowler Famous For ‘where We About To Eat At’ Video Passes Away At 6

Antwain Fowler, a six-year-old boy who became famous for his ‘where we about to eat at’ video has passed away. His mother has confirmed the unfortunate news on his Instagram account. In the post shared on the photosharing site, his mother said, “The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!![sic].” She captioned the post, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!![sic].”

The six-year-old boy had become an internet sensation in 2019 after he appeared in a four-second video that showed him asking. “Where we about to eat at?,” reported Independent. As per the report, Fowler was battling a disease called ‘Autoimmune Enteropathy’. He was diagnosed with the disease in 2015 and he had been hospitalised 25 times for the surgery. As per the news outlet, Antwain Fowler was recovering from pneumonia when he became an internet sensation for asking “Where we about to eat at?”

Antwain Fowler passes away

A fundraiser GoFundMe page was created for Antwain Fowler after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2015. On the fundraiser page, it is mentioned that Fowler was diagnosed with Autoimmune Enteropathy, a disease that affected the intestines. Due to his health condition, Fowler was unable to drink milk or eat solid food during early childhood. On the fundraiser page, it is written, “From the moment Antwain was released from the hospital he wanted to know one thing, “Where we bout to eat at”, which is what the entire world finds themselves asking quite often.”

Furthermore, the page explained that the first four years of Antwain’s life were an “everlasting fight and very crucial experience for his family.” It further mentions that they were able to raise $64,495 for Antwain Fowler. In another post shared on his Instagram account, his mother wrote, "I tried hiding you from the world early on but couldn’t you were meant to be seen. My precious baby my god I just cannot believe it this is unbelievable man I’m tryin soooooo hard so so hard but I can’t dodge the feeling… God you really did a number on me I didn’t deserve to be left empty like this A huge whole in my heart the strength I had left with you baby Still haven’t grasped the fact that you actually left me Baby come back I need you." Netizens took to the comments section to offer condolences to Antwain Fowler.

(Image: Instagram/@_antwainsworld)