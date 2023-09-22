Anurag Thakur Cancels China Visit After Three Indian Athletes Barred From Asian Games

India has expressed its strong protest to China following the denial of accreditation to certain Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh who were set to participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou. This act of discrimination has sparked outrage, with India vehemently condemning the actions of the Chinese authorities.

In response to media inquiries, the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi, stated, "Government of India has learned that the Chinese authorities have, in a targeted and pre-meditated manner, discriminated against some of the Indian sportspersons from the state of Arunachal Pradesh by denying them accreditation and entry to the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China."

"India's stance remains resolute in rejecting differential treatment of its citizens based on domicile or ethnicity. Arunachal Pradesh is and will continue to be an integral and inalienable part of India. The discriminatory actions by China violate both the spirit of the Asian Games and the rules governing their conduct, explicitly prohibiting discrimination against competitors from member states," said the MEA.

Sports Minister cancels China visit

As a powerful mark of protest against China's actions, Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has canceled his scheduled visit to China for the Games. India has asserted its right to take suitable measures to safeguard its interests.

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju, a prominent figure from Arunachal Pradesh, strongly condemned China's actions, particularly the denial of visas to Arunachal Pradesh's Wushu Athletes. He highlighted that these actions violate the principles of sportsmanship and the rules that govern the Asian Games, explicitly prohibiting discrimination against participants from member states.

Rijiju emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh is not a disputed territory but an inalienable part of India. The people of