Any Taliban Claims Denying Role In Danish Siddiqui's Killing Are Only Propaganda: Sources

Indian photojournalist and Pulitzer prize-winner Danish Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar on Friday while covering the Afghanistan clashes. Traveling in a vehicle with Afghan security forces, Danish was ambushed by Taliban terrorists in the Spin Boldak district which has emerged as a hotspot of the insurgency in the war-torn country. While his death drew in condolences and strong responses from across the world, the Taliban which is responsible for ambushing the vehicle carrying the late journalist claimed to have 'no role' in his death.

Taliban behind killing of Danish Siddiqui; contrary claims only propaganda

In reports in various media, the Taliban has claimed that they have 'no idea' about the death of Siddiqui and has blamed journalists for entering war zones without intimation. They have also expressed how 'sorry' they were for the death of the Pulitzer prize awardee and have promised to ensure the safety of journalists in the future.

However, sources have told Republic TV that Taliban's claims, if at all, of having no hand in Danish Siddiqui's death, appear to be nothing but propaganda. This hogwash is being peddled by the militant group even as news agency Reuters confirmed that their employee was killed by the Taliban when he was traveling with Afghan special forces.

Republic TV sources have informed that the Indian journalist was covering the ongoing clashes in Afghanistan over the last few days, embedded with the Afghan security forces who are fighting the Taliban-induced violence. Just days ago, the photojournalist had tweeted pictures and narrated the series of events that took place during his assignment as he was traveling with the forces. On Friday morning, he was on one such assignment with the Afghan special forces when he was intercepted and ambushed by the Taliban terrorists.

With considerable proof, any such Taliban claims playing innocent over Danish Siddiqui is nothing but propaganda. The eyewash is likely a result of the enormous international pressure and condemnation that has poured in from governments and media organizations over the celebrated photojournalist's demise.