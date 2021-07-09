Apartment Advert In Vancouver Removed Within Hours; Netizens Says Most 'weird One'

Almost all of us must have searched for homes whenever we move to other cities in the search of better education, jobs and medical facilities. In the 90s, a tenant had to look for the desired house on their own. Later, house brokers or property dealers come into play and act as a mediator between the tenants and the house owner. However, with the advancement of technology, tenants have become smarter as they check out the desired area at their fingertips by clicking on the advertisement published by the house owners.

Apartment advertisement removed within hours of publishing

Recently, an advertisement published by Craigslist-- an American classified advertisements website with sections devoted to jobs, housing-- uploaded a poster for a small studio flat which is located in Canada's Vancouver. However, hours after uploading the advertisement, the company responsible for the mischiefs was subjected to intense trolling on several social media platforms.

What turned the Vancouver apartment advertisement controversial?

The studio flat of 160 square feet has a kitchen, washroom, storage, and bed in a single room that was available for rent at 398 pounds per month. As per the poster, it can be observed that the flat has a single room which has a very large window, a hot plate for cooking and a minibar fridge. The well-decorated studio comes with a door that can be moulded as a dining table. If the tenant wishes to eat on the bed or sink, the house owner has kept all these wired ideas while constructing the house. However, this is not the weirdest idea that a house owner could imagine while constructing the flat. The toilet and the bed are just a few steps apart, and in direct line of sight, without any door between them - a feature touted to be the weirdest idea that could be witnessed.

Apartment violates Vancouver government guidelines

"This flat is perfect for a person who wants to live in the city at a very affordable rate, and who doesn’t need much space," read the advertisement published by Craigslist. It also mentioned that the room has been recently renovated and has enamelware floors and granite worktops. It is worth noting that the Vancouver government has certain guidelines about the micro-dwelling room. According to the guidelines, a single person must be at least 250 sq ft and bathrooms must be physically separated from the rest of the unit, which denotes that the house owner has violated the government's guidelines as well.