Apollo 11's Last Living Astronaut Buzz Aldrin Marries For The 4th Time On 93rd Birthday

Buzz Aldrin, the last surviving astronaut of the historic Apollo 11 mission, got married for the fourth time on his 93rd birthday. Aldrin announced the news on Twitter about his marriage with his ‘longtime love' Anca Faur (63) in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, California.

On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot.We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers pic.twitter.com/VwMP4W30Tn — Dr. Buzz Aldrin (@TheRealBuzz) January 21, 2023

Aldrin was the second man to walk on the Moon after Neil Armstrong on July 20, 1969, with Michael Collins being the third crew member, although he never got to step on the lunar surface.

Aldrin tied the knot for the fourth time as he has been divorced thrice. His first marriage was with Joan Ann Archer in 1954 and the couple parted ways after 20 years of being together. He was married again to Beverly Van Zile and the marriage lasted from 1975 to 1978. He tied the knot with Lois Driggs Cannon for the third time in 1988 before their divorce in 2012. He also has three children, three great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

As for Anca, she has a Ph.D in chemical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is the Executive Vice-President at Aldrin's company Buzz Aldrin Ventures for almost four years now.