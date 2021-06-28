Apple Daily Editorial Writer Arrested On Bogus Security Threat Charges By Hong Kong Police

After the closure of Hong Kong's pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, its editorial writer was reportedly arrested on Sunday night. As per the reports from AP News, the editorial writer was arrested when he was trying to leave the city for Britain. Fung Wai-kong was taken into custody on suspicion of foreign collusion to endanger national security.

The police informed about the arrest of a 57-year-old man at the airport on Sunday but did not mention his identity. Earlier, a columnist and five executives of the newspaper were arrested making Fung's arrest seventh in two weeks. Hong Kong authorities are in the process of arresting semi-autonomous city's pro-democracy figures to revamp the administration's election laws to keep opposing voices out of the legislature.

Hong Kong Journalists Association condemns the police action

The journalist association of Hong Kong has issued an official statement condemning the police action against Apple Daily executives and workers.

“The HKJA reiterates that freedom of speech and freedom of the press are core values ​​of Hong Kong,” it said in a statement. “If even the writing of the literati cannot be tolerated, it will be difficult for Hong Kong to be regarded as an international city,” quoted AP News.

Fear amongst other pro-democracy media outlets

Amid reports of the writer's arrest, Hong Kong's pro-democracy online news outlet, Stand News said in a statement that it would remove commentaries published on its site before June to safeguard its supporters, writers, and editorial staffers. The news outlet will also halt its fundraising efforts because of concerns over the sweeping national security law. Stand News issued a statement adding “literary inquisition” of employee's need to be protected.

However, the online news outlet will continue to operate the reporting.

“To pass on these memories, we will stick to our posts, walk with the people of Hong Kong … and write and record the news and happenings in Hong Kong,” added Stand News while clarifying company's hardships.

Moreover, the online news platform also said it would stop taking money from subscribers and donors as there is a possibility of assets getting frozen under national security law, linked to a related crime.

Earlier this month, authorities froze $2.3 million worth of assets linked to the Apple Daily newspaper. Last week, Apple Daily printed its final edition and ceased operations, citing employee safety and an inability to pay wages.

(Inputs from AP) (Image: AP)