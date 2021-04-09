Aquatic Ecosystems Contributing To Half Of Global Methane Emissions: Study

A new study published in Nature Geoscience reveals that direct human alterations into the natural aquatic ecosystems can increase methane emissions. The researchers reviewed methane fluxes from 15 major natural, human-made, and human-impacted aquatic ecosystems and wetlands. This included inland, coastal, and oceanic systems. It was then concluded that when methane emissions are combined from these aquatic ecosystems, they are a larger source of methane as compared to the direct anthropogenic methane sources. Also, the aquatic ecosystems and wetlands contribute half of the total methane emissions budget.

Aquatic ecosystems contributing to methane emissions

The study suggests that the atmospheric methane has now tripled since the pre-industrial times. It traps heat more effectively as compared to the carbon dioxide. Also, it accounts for 25 per cent of atmospheric warming. The source of this methane is the aquatic ecosystem. Not only this but the human activities are also contributing to the emissions levels. Judith Rosentreter, who is the postdoctoral associate at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE) who led the study with a team of 14 researchers worldwide said that the global contribution and importance of aquatic ecosystems has been underestimated.

Co-author Bradley Eyre Director, Centre for Coastal Biogeochemistry at Southern Cross University in Australia said, "reducing methane emissions from aquatic systems will be an important part of stabilizing the Earth’s temperature".

The study also highlights that there are opportunities to reduce human-impacted emissions. This can be done by using the right management techniques. As per a release by the Yale school of environment, Study co-author Carlos M. Duarte said, “The intense methane emissions from aquatic ecosystems offers opportunities for intervention providing potential quick wins in reducing greenhouse emissions, provided the much larger role per molecule emitted of methane compared to carbon dioxide”.

(Image Credits: Pixabay/AP)