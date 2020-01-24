Arab Man Domesticates Seven Full Grown Wolves As Pets That Live At Home

An Arab man has seven fully-grown wolves at his home in Al-Jouf and claimed that the wolves are completely domesticated and well-adjusted to living with humans. According to the reports, the man Sarhan has four children under the age group of eight and the youngest one is three years old. He said he has no concerns for his or his children's safety as the wolves make the best companion.

Sarhan also made sure that the domesticated wolves do not attack anyone who sits with him and his family. Sarhan's uncle reportedly gifted him the wolves about 11 years ago when he bought some for himself.

Since then Sarhan has been taking care of his uncle's wolves and now claims to be quite an expert on their behaviour.

According to reports, wolves can be easily domesticated if their caretaker maintains precaution and earn their trust. It claimed that it can be done by sharing food with them or eating with them.

Husky adopted by a dog rescue shelter

A four-year-old Siberian husky, Jubilee, that was abandoned on the streets for looking ‘weird’ has reportedly been adopted. Jubilee was abandoned by the owner because of her eye deformity as she could not be sold and was taken in by the New Jersey dog rescue shelter, Husky House.

The rescue shelter had drafted an emotional post on the social media website, Facebook in order to find the ‘weird’ husky a suitable owner who would take her in despite her eccentric physical appearance. The shelter had also posted the dog’s pictures making an appeal to users to adopt the dog.

In an initiative to find the ‘weird’ husky a home, the Husky House centre had written an emotional post as Jubilee, “I wish I was beautiful so someone would want me to be their dog. I like other dogs, but I don’t like cats. I love people, but I’m a little shy because people mostly laugh at the way I look. Doesn’t anyone want a funny looking husky? I wish I had a family of my own who could love me even though I’m not pretty.”

