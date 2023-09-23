Archaeologists discovered a 2000-year-old shoe belonging to a child in Austria with laces still intact. According to the German Mining Museum Bochum-Leibniz Research Museum, the leather shoe, whose size roughly corresponds to EU 30 (US 12), was likely made in the second century BC. As per the museum, the shoe was excavated by archaeologists in the western village of Dürrnberg, where rock salt mining took place that dates back to the Iron Age.

The researchers believed that it was the salt that helped in preserving the organic remains of the shoe. The museum states that it was kept in good condition despite being 2,000 years old. “Our research activities at Dürrnberg have been providing us with valuable finds for decades in order to scientifically explore the earliest mining activities. The condition of the shoe found is outstanding,” Professor Thomas Stoellner, head of the Research Department at the German Mining Museum, said in a news release. The museum assured that more Excavation work is being conducted at Dürrnberg to obtain information on how the Iron Age miners operated at that time.

A child’s shoe made with several organic elements

According to the museum newsletter, the archaeologists discovered the shoe among other organic elements such as a wooden shovel blade, as well as remains of fur with lacing that might have come from a fur hood. The researchers believe that the shoe was likely made of flax or linen. “Finding a child’s shoe is always something special because it shows that children were present underground,” the museum stated in the newsletter. “Organic materials generally decompose over time. Finds like this child’s shoe, but also textile remains or excrement like those found on Dürrnberg, offer an extremely rare insight into the life of Iron Age miners,” Professor Thomas Stoellner said.