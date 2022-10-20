Architects Reimagine Stunning Yet 'practically Implausible' Design Of Burj Khalifa

Experimental architecture firm ZNera Space has put forward a design which features a massive circular structure of staggering five storeys, supported by five pillars, to be built around the world's largest building. The world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, which is almost double the height of the Empire State building, stands at a height of staggering 829.8 meters (2,723 feet). This concept is the brainchild of the principal architects of ZNera, Nils Remess and Najmus Chowdry.

'For now, it is practically and financially implausible': Remess and Chowdry

The idea, named "Downtown Circle", imbibes the concepts of luxury, community and urban planning in an ambitious way. These illustrations have been brought alive by Pictown- a company that deals with architectural discernment. Principal architects, Nils Remess and Namjus Chowdry together envisioned a horizontal structure against the skyscrapers that redefine the skylines in Dubai.

The said design was supposed to be in alignment with "Dubai's optimistic masterplan". The ring is supposed to be 1,804 feet (550 meters) above street level, with a circumference of 1.8 miles. The five huge five-storey pillars would have their bases embedded in empty slots, which would have an additional purpose. The sustainable building was to have a ceiling made of solar panels and solar hydrogen panels. Solar hydrogen panels allow the conversion of hydrogen into water, which can then provide for energy usage in the building.

However, no matter how sublime and impactful the space ring design might be, the designers say that it would be better to put off the idea for now, because "it is practically and financially implausible". Chowdry said that it (the space web design) was meant to be a conversation starter, something that could trigger people to rethink urban development, to rethink city congestion... We (at Dubai) are promising a sustainable city.