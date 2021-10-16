Arctic Council Received No Proposals To Ban Hydrocarbon Exploration; Says Russia

The Arctic Council has not received any proposals to impose legally binding obligations on member states that would ban or limit hydrocarbon exploration, the Russian chairman of the council's senior committee told Sputnik.

Sputnik reported citing Nikolai Korchunov, the ambassador-at-large at Russia's foreign ministry, "No proposal of the kind has been submitted to or received by the Arctic Council."

The European Commission said this week that it was working on a multilateral legal obligation not to allow any further hydrocarbon reserve development in the Arctic or buy such hydrocarbons if they were to be produced. Russia called it a blatant attempt to meddle in the affairs of the eight Arctic states.

US and Russia to discuss military, political aspects of Arctic region

Russia and the United States are interested in cooperation and predictability in the Arctic and will eventually begin discussing the military and political aspects of the situation in the region, even if they have some disagreements about it at the moment, according to Nikolai Korchunov, a senior official of the Arctic Council, Sputnik reported. He also stated that Russia intends to host an Arctic Council summit 'if all of its partners embrace the concept'.

The US Embassy in Moscow said last month that the US and Russia cooperated on matters in the Arctic that were of importance to both countries, and that this cooperation helped preserve the region conflict-free.

Arctic Council & Challenges Ahead

In 1987, Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev called for the Arctic to become a 'zone of peace' in a speech in Murmansk, to reaffirm the idea of Arctic cooperation. It was a quintessential example of cooperation during the Cold War when the two blocks were at odds and fighting proxy wars all over the world. In 1991, the two superpowers, together with six other Arctic states, sat down to negotiate the Rovaniemi Process, which culminated in the Arctic Environmental Protection Strategy (AEPS), a forerunner to the Arctic Council, which would be founded five years later in Ottawa.

As a constantly changing region, the Arctic, like the Arctic Council, faces new difficulties on all fronts, prompting calls for reform and revision of the organization's structure. The forum operates on a rotational chairmanship arrangement, with each of the eight states serving as 'Chair' for two years. There is a lack of consistency in project implementation because each Chair introduces different priorities. In an attempt to address this, the Strategic Plan has highlighted critical priorities for the Arctic area as a whole, guiding Chairmanships toward continuity.

