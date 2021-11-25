A comparison of two photos from the Arctic region has gone viral on social media platform Twitter. The photographs, which were taken over a century apart, portray a dismal picture of climate change. On November 24, Parveen Kaswan, an IFS officer, posted the comparison on Twitter. He wrote in the caption, "This is Arctic 105 years apart. Both picture taken in summer. Do you notice anything special. Courtesy Christian Åslund."

This is Arctic 105 years apart. Both picture taken in summer. Do you notice anything special. Courtesy Christian Åslund. pic.twitter.com/9AHtLDGKRb — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 24, 2021

The mountain range is barely visible behind a wall of glaciers in the first image. The second image, on the other hand, conveys a completely different narrative. Numerous evidence of climate change can be observed around, from shifts in seasonal patterns to catastrophic calamities. Visual documentation, on the other hand, can often assist in better grasping these alterations. This comparative aspect, supplied by Mr Kaswan, was part of a 2003 series named "Glacier comparison – Svalbard" by photographer Christian Åslund and Greenpeace. The series comprised of seven such visual comparisons of contemporary images and archive photos from the Norwegian Polar Institute, according to a Snopes report.

Stark difference between two photographs has left netizens stunned

Since it was uploaded, the post has received approximately 18k likes and 3k retweets. Take a look at some of the responses:

"Waiting to see how it's gonna be after 100 years," wrote a Twitterati. Another commented, "Climate change doesn’t mean it’s getting hotter alone. We see abnormal wether patterns, floods in the places that received less rain and drought in places that received good rain. Example, southern India now. There is a rain during harvesting season, that destroys the crops." Third user wrote, "(I) Earlier photo was monochromatic now colourful, picture quality has surely advanced. (ii) Motor boat can travel faster than wooden boat (iii) we can share opinion just sitting idle while blaming others (iv) and white rocky material is absent." "105 yrs is huge. Within a span of just 20 yrs in my native town- Kakching,Manipur, 1. Home sparrow disappeared 2. Morning fog & frost rare 3. Roadside grasses replaced by concrete 4. Fireflies disappeared 5. Sound of cuckoos in winter morning not heard," commented fourth.

waiting to see how it's gonna be after 100 years... — sunil (@sunmehar) November 24, 2021

Climate change doesn’t mean it’s getting hotter alone. We see abnormal wether patterns, floods in the places that received less rain and drought in places that received good rain. Example, southern India now. There is a rain during harvesting season, that destroys the crops. — The interstellar (@theintersteller) November 24, 2021

(I) Earlier photo was monochromatic now colourful, picture quality has surely advanced.

(ii) Motor boat can travel faster than wooden boat

(iii) we can share opinion just sitting idle while blaming others

(iv) and white rocky material is absent. — Abhayjeet Kumar (@Ab_hayjeet) November 24, 2021

105 yrs is huge. Within a span of just 20 yrs in my native town- Kakching,Manipur,



1. Home sparrow disappeared

2. Morning fog & frost rare

3. Roadside grasses replaced by concrete

4. Fireflies disappeared

5. Sound of cuckoos in winter morning not heard — Reagan Moirangthem ꯔꯤꯒꯥꯟ ꯃꯣꯏꯔꯥꯡꯊꯦꯝ 🇮🇳 (@reagan_moirangt) November 24, 2021

One is manual boat, the other is motorized boat. The later is causing pollution and its causing global warming due to which ice is melting. — Veerendra Patil (@VeerendraP96) November 24, 2021

Image: Twitter