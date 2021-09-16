New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday welcomed the new trilateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia - 'AUKUS'. However, Ardern has also stated that Australian nuclear submarines will be banned from New Zealand waters. Ardern's statement comes in view of the country's 'New Zealand Nuclear Free Zone' foreign policy.

"New Zealand's position in relation to the prohibition of nuclear-powered vessels in our waters remains unchanged," Ardern said in a statement, as per local media reports

However, Jacinda Ardern has maintained that she welcomes 'increased engagement of the UK and the US' in the Pacific region as US and the UK announced a new security pact with Australia. The New Zealand Prime Minister remarked that AUKUS 'in no way changes our security and intelligence ties with these three countries, as well as Canada'. She asserted that New Zealand is a nation of the Pacific and views foreign policy developments through the lens of what is best for the region.

"New Zealand is first and foremost a nation of the Pacific and we view foreign policy developments through the lens of what is in the best interest of the region," Ardern said. "We welcome the increased engagement of the UK and US in the region and reiterate our collective objective needs to be the delivery of peace and stability and the preservation of the international rules-based system," added Ardern.

NZ opposition leader expresses concern over country's exclusion from AUKUS

Meanwhile, the country's opposition and National Party's leader Judith Collins has raised concerns over AUKUS being formed without New Zealand. She remarked that New Zealand not participating in AUKUS 'raises serious concerns about the interoperability of New Zealand's defence force systems'.

"It's disappointing that after many years of New Zealand's co-operation with our traditional allies, the current Government appears to have been unable to participate in discussions for 'AUKUS'. It raises serious concerns about the interoperability of New Zealand's defence force systems with our traditional allies in the future," said Judith Collins "Notwithstanding our anti-nuclear position which we haven't changed, the question the Government needs to answer first and foremost is were we consulted or at the table to discuss with a group of countries that we've considered likeminded for quite some time," Collins added.

AUKUS - Trilateral security partnership for Indo-Pacific

The AUKUS is a trilateral security partnership between United States, United Kingdom and Australia that has been formed with a vision for a safer and more secure Indo-Pacific. In addition, the AUKUS also aims to counter China's growing aggression in the Indo-Pacific region. The new trilateral security partnership was announced in a virtual meeting between US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to deepen diplomatic, security, and defence cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

As a part of the pact, the three countries will share information in key technological areas, including artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and nuclear submarines. As a part of its first project, AUKUS will help Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines.

The development of Australia's nuclear-powered submarines would be a joint endeavour between the three nations, with a focus on interoperability, commonality, and mutual benefit. According to reports, Australia's next submarine fleet will be nuclear-powered under an audacious plan that will see a USD 90 billion programs to build up to 12 French-designed submarines scrapped.

