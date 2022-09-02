Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez has announced Friday, September 2, as a national holiday after an assassination attempt against the country's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Moreover, Fernandez has asked Argentina's court to investigate the attack on Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner at the earliest, Sputnik reported.

Fernandez stated that he spoke to the judge who is carrying out an investigation regarding the incident. The judge has been directed to “uncover facts and responsibility (for the attack) as soon as possible.” Argentina’s President has also called for ensuring the safety of the person who tried to attack the Vice President.

He said that the decision to declare September 2 as a national holiday was taken so that people in Argentina can speak on the“defence of life, democracy and express solidarity with our vice president in peace and harmony," as per the Sputnik report.

Fernandez made the remarks in his address to the people of Argentina on Thursday, 1 September. His remarks came after a man was detained for trying to kill Argentina’s Vice President outside her house. He further stated that the government must make efforts for the democratic and peaceful life of the people in Argentina.

Man held after trying to kill Argentina's Vice President

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez said that a man was held after he tried to attack Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner with a handgun at point-blank range, according to AP. He said that the person tried to attack de Kirchner, however, failed in his attempt as the gun did not fire. He termed the incident "the most serious" since Argentina "recovered democracy" in 1983. He called on the political leaders and people of Argentina to repudiate the incident.

The video footage of the incident showed Argentina's Vice President coming out of her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man extends his hand holding what appeared to be a pistol. People who were around the man were shocked to witness what was happening in the Recoleta region of Argentina's capital, Buenos Aires. The identity of the man who was detained after the incident has not been revealed by the authorities.

