Argentina Records Over 1,000 New Coronavirus Cases In Single-day For First Time

Argentina on June 9 for the first time recorded more than 1,000 new daily coronavirus cases taking the country's total confirmed cases to 24,761. According to the Argentinian health ministry, the country registered 1,141 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase the Latin American nation has logged in to date. Argentina's capital city Buenos Aires remains the most affected region in the country, where last week the authorities extended the lockdown period until June 28.

Read: Argentina Medics Demand PPE, Support For Shantytown

Where does Argentina stand?

Other regions in Argentina will continue with 'mandatory and preventive social distancing' measures until further notice. According to reports, the travel ban in the country will remain in place until September 1. Argentina has adopted some of the strictest measures among countries in South America in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. However, Argentina is not the most affected country on the continent, as Brazil, Peru, Chile retain their infamous title, reporting more deaths and cases than any other nation in the region.

Read: Protesters Demand End Of Lockdown In Argentina

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, Argentina has recorded 717 deaths as of June 9, which again is comparatively lower than its neighbours. Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez while talking to the press announced that lockdown in the capital city will remain while the rest of the country can move to the next stage of mandatory and preventive social distancing. The lockdown in Argentina began on March 20, though some relaxations were provided by the authorities in less affected areas.

Read: Doctors Protest Working Conditions In Argentina

Read: Argentina Children Finally Allowed Outside Again

(Image Credit: AP)