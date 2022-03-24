Argentina: Indian Embassy Launches 'Yoga Capacitation Project' For Federal Police

The Indian Embassy on Thursday, March 24, launched the 'Yoga Capacitation Project' in collaboration with the Argentine Federal Police for the physical and mental well being of police officials. The project is aimed at introducing police officials of Argentina to Yoga and its "holistic approach" to physical and mental well being. The Yoga Capacitation Project was inaugurated jointly by Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia and Juan C Hernandez, Chief of Argentina Federal Police and the dean of Institute University of the Argentine Federal Police.

The Indian Embassy in Argentina took to their official Twitter handle to share pictures of the inauguration of the project. The Indian Embassy in Argentina tweeted, "Amb @dineshbhatia jointly with Juan C Hernandez, Chief of @PFAOficial & Dean of @iupfanoticias inaugurated Yoga Capacitation Project for physical & mental well-being of officials of Argentine Federal Police." On 17 March, the Indian Ambassador to Argentina Dinesh Bhatia held a meeting with Martin Soria, Minister of Justice and Human Rights of Argentina. During the meeting, Dinesh Bhatia and Martin Soria had a discussion on introducing Yoga for the physical & mental well-being of security forces, prison authorities and inmates of jail in Argentina.

Indian Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia meets Minister Martin Soria

Dinesh Bhatia highlighted the experience in Argentina of the totally free training program that is sponsored by the Embassy of India on "Yoga practice for mental and physical well-being" for security personnel and prison officers, according to the statement released by the Argentina government. During his meeting with the minister, Dinesh Bhatia informed that the officials of the Buenos Aires Police and the agents of the prison service of Buenos Aires province have even started taking the training. He highlighted the benefits of Yoga in reducing or even removing stress, achieving well being and philosophy. Martin Soria thanked Dinesh Bhatia for their efforts in strengthening the relations between the two countries. It is to mention here that the government of India has been promoting Yoga at various international forums and highlighting its health benefits. The International Day of Yoga is celebrated on June 21 every year since 2015.

Image: Twitter/@Indembarg