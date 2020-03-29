Argentina: COVID-19 Patient To Face 15 Years In Prison For 'infecting' 11 People At Party

A 24-year-old man is allegedly accused of spreading coronavirus in Argentina and now he could face up to 15 years in prison if found guilty. According to international media reports, Eric Torales is currently under house arrest as he refused to obey self-isolation rules in Argentina and went to a friend’s birthday party despite recently returning from the United States. So far, Argentina has reported approximately 745 coronavirus cases, with 19 deaths.

As per reports, Torales attended the part in the town of Moreno and 11 people have been infected after attending the party. The government of Argentina imposed a law which stated that those returning from other countries are required to self-isolate for 14-days, however, Torales defied the quarantine. Currently, the authorities are seeking anyone who met with the 24-year-old after his return to the country and they have also put 15 other guests under study to determine if they have the disease.

Earlier this month, when the laws regarding enforced quarantine were passed, Argentina President Alberto Fernandez reportedly said that he is going to be ‘inflexible’ on this. He further added that anyone who has to be in quarantine is going to follow it, and if they don’t then the authorities are going to pursue them ‘criminally’. If found guilty under article 202, Torales could face a jail sentence between three and 15 years.

Bans foreigners

Meanwhile, authorities in Argentina have also announced that they will be closing their borders to all foreign nationals in an effort to control the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Argentina already had restrictions in place for air transportation but will now be extending restrictions to land and sea transportation also. Argentine President Alberto Fernández announced on March 20 that the country would go into full lockdown, starting March 20 at midnight local time until midnight March 31, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Mexico reported its first death on March 18 as a 41-year-old man with diabetes who died in Mexico City. According to reports, A Mexican federal judge ordered President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to take all preventative measures and necessary actions in order to detect infected persons in the country. Peru, which has a total of 671 confirmed cases, reported its 16th coronavirus related death. Meanwhile, the deadly Coronavirus has gripped 199 countries infecting 6,64,731 people and killing 20,892.

