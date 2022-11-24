Argentina Pair Dubbed ‘cherubs From Hell’ Makes World Record For Most Body Modifications

A couple from Argentina, who fell in love over their sheer passion for tattoos, have made a Guinness world record for the highest number of body modifications in the married couple category. The pair in question is Gabriela Peralta and Victor Hugo Peralta, who collectively have 84 modifications.

According to the official website of Guinness World Records, the duo has 50 body piercings, 14 body and five teeth implants, four ear expanders and two bolts, eight microdermals, and a forked tongue. The 84 modifications were checked back in 2014, on the sets of Show dei Record.

However, the pair did not stop at 84. They now have around 98 modifications, including an eye tattoo that has made their eyeballs pitch black. "For me, being a Guinness World Records holder is a prize that life gives me for the love of body art, and I am very grateful because this record helped me achieve one of my big dreams: traveling to 20 countries, getting to know different cultures, and making new friendships around the world,” Victor said.

He also shared the mindset he likes to keep when he faced criticism from people. "Enjoy life, enjoy the art. Tattoos don’t make you a good or bad person - it's just art. There will be those who appreciate it and others who don't,” Victor added. While Victor and Gabriela enjoy their appearance, they have been called "cherubs from hell" due to their tattooed bodies.

How the couple met, and what's next for them?

The pair, who have been married for 14 years, met at an event of motorbikes in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Soon after meeting, they connected over their shared love for implants and modifications, which they admit can sometimes inflict extreme pain. "The modification I like most about Victor are the star-shaped silicone implants he has on his forehead - actually, I like all the modifications he has on his forehead,” Gabriella said of her husband.

For the pair, body modifications are art, and a way to express themselves when words fall short. However, setting the world record isn't the finish line for the Argentinian couple, as they look forward to getting more such modifications done to their bodies in the years ahead.