Argentina President Slams Europe's Refusal To Approve Sputnik V Vaccine; 'its A Mistake'

As a number of European countries and the World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to approve the Russian-made vaccine Sputnik V, the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez asserted that he believes that Europe has done a mistake by not approving Moscow's vaccine. He further added that they have one of the most qualified agencies in the world for the control, authorization and licencing of medicines and vaccines, however, he has no explanation for why it is taking so long in Europe to approve.

As per the reports by Sputnik, the Argentine President further stated that he informed European presidents and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the Russian vaccination is effective. He also said that Sputnik V has been used to vaccinate millions of Argentinians and that its efficiency is unquestionable.

Vaccination campaign in Argentina

On December 23, 2020, the country's regulatory body obtained an emergency usage authorization, and the vaccination campaign commenced on December 29, 2020. President Alberto Fernandez has received three doses of the Russian vaccine. According to TASS. Fernandez received the first component of the Sputnik V jab in January. In early April, the president announced that he had been afflicted with COVID-19, but he recovered without any complications.

Argentina President further stated that he prefers the Russian-made vaccine compared to other vaccines. He remarked that when it came to the third vaccination, he was offered another vaccine. However, he stated that he prefers Sputnik V and would take that, according to TASS. He claims that he has a lot of faith in this vaccine.

Argentina also vaccinates people with the US Moderna and Pfizer vaccines,

Aside from the Sputnik V vaccine, Argentina vaccinates people with the US Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine, and vaccines made by China's Sinopharm and Cansino, according to TASS. Sputnik V has been under evaluation by the European Medicines Agency since March 4, 2021. The vaccine has been licenced in 71 countries with a total population of more than 4 billion people. The makers of the vaccine claim that Sputnik V has a 97.6% efficacy rate based on an analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

