Argentina VP Speaks Out For 1st Time After Murder Attempt; Thanks God For Saving Her Life

On September 15, Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner of Argentina spoke out for the first time about the attempted murder and expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life. Argentine police detained a 35-year-old Buenos Aires resident on September 1 for attempting to murder Kirchner outside her home.

"I am alive thanks to God and the Blessed Virgin Mary. Pope Francis called me, we spoke on the phone. He told me that acts of hatred and cruelty are always preceded by words and expressions of hatred, then aggression grows and grows and outgrows...," Kirchner said at a meeting with priests, Sputnik reported.

She further added that she did not want to talk about that day anymore. Kirchner reportedly had a handgun pointed at her, but it did not fire, according to local media reports. During the incident, the vice president escaped without getting hurt. However, the Brazilian national and alleged attacker Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel has declined to give a testimony. According to several media reports, when he came before the judge, he had a bruise under his eye.

Montiel beaten by Kirchner supporters during his arrest

On being asked about what happened, Montiel stated that he was beaten by Kirchner supporters during his arrest. According to a lawyer quoted by Sputnik, the attacker could spend anywhere from 15 to 30 years behind bars. On September 2, thousands of people showed up in Buenos Aires for a demonstration to show their support for Kirchner. President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez proclaimed September 2 to be a national holiday.

Among supporters of the center-left Peronist movement, Kirchner, a 69-year-old former president, has a devoted fan base. However, she is equally despised by the political opposition, and she is the subject of a contentious corruption prosecution stemming from her time in power.

It is important to note that on August 22, a federal prosecutor asked that Kirchner, a former president, be sentenced to 12 years in prison and barred from running for public office ever again due to corruption allegations. Kirchner is accused of abusing her position of power while she was president from 2007 to 2015 in order to favour Lazaro Antonio Baez, a businessman and reputed close friend who runs a construction firm.

Image: AP