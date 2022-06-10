Ariana Afghan Airlines To 'soon' Start Operating Flights To India, Kuwait & China

In the latest development, Ariana Afghan Airlines, the largest airline in Afghanistan, announced that it will "soon" resume flights to India, China and Kuwait. The development has been confirmed by Rahmatullah Agha, head of Ariana Afghan Airlines, ANI reported citing Tolo News. Agha has said that they had a discussion regarding the resumption of flights in Dubai.

He said that they have a number of passengers who are undergoing treatment in India. As per the news report, India is one of the largest markets for agricultural and horticulture products of Afghanistan. The Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL) stressed that Afghanistan's exports will rise with the resumption of flights between Kabul and Delhi.

"We have discussed this in Dubai. God willing, flights will soon start to India, where there are a lot of goods and a number of our passengers are there for treatment. Our flights to India, China and Kuwait will soon start," Rahmatullah Agha said as per ANI.

Mirwais Hajizada, a member of the Afghanistan Chamber of Agriculture and Livestock (ACAL), called India's market "a good opportunity" for agricultural products of Afghanistan. Hajizada said that Afghanistan is presently having the season of grapes, pomegranates, apricots, medicinal plants and saffron and expressed hope that the operation of flights between Afghanistan and other countries will increase their exports. It is pertinent to note here that the Taliban has taken control of Afghanistan on August 15. Since then, the United Nations agencies and the international community have been expressing concern over the situation in Afghanistan.

"India's market is a good opportunity for our agriculture sector, now here in Afghanistan it is the season of grapes, pomegranates, apricots, saffron, medicinal plants, we hope that our exports will increase to other countries through air corridors," said Mirwais Hajizada as per ANI.

Indian delegation meets senior members of Taliban

Meanwhile, on June 2, an Indian delegation met senior members of the Taliban in Kabul. The Indian delegation led by Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary JP Singh was on a visit to Kabul to check the delivery of humanitarian assistance extended by India to Afghanistan, according to ANI. In addition to meeting members of the Taliban, the Indian delegation also visited Indian projects in Afghanistan, including the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Hospital in Kabul. Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesperson said that the members of the Taliban and team of Indian delegation held talks on bilateral trade and humanitarian assistance.

(With inputs from ANI)