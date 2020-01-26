Arizona Man Dresses Up Fake Skeleton To Drive In HOV Lane, Gets Caught

A 62-year-old man reportedly drove around the HOV lane in Phoenix, Arizona with a fake skeleton that was wearing a bucket hat and was fixed to the passenger seat with a yellow rope. The man attempted to pull the stunt in order to take the high occupancy vehicle lane of the Arizona freeway when he was noticed by an official and was immediately issued a penalty ticket, as per the reports.

One of the motor troopers that busted the driver shared the image of the skeleton on Twitter warning the citizens against the window tint and HOV rule violation of traffic norms. The picture instantly took a divert to the He-man jokes from the Masters of the Universe comic series as the users barraged the post with hilarious responses.

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

7,000 drivers violate the HOV rule in Arizona annually

The HOV rule reportedly prohibits the drivers from opting for the High Occupancy Vehicle lane if they aren’t accompanied by one or more passengers. The Arizona Department of Public Safety told the media that there are approximately 7,000 drivers that violate the HOV rule in Arizona, annually.

Some users questioned the wit of the driver for placing a dummy and expecting not to get caught by the troopers. Some opined that the pedestrians were unsafe at intersection crossings when drivers like that were on the loose. An individual called the act impressive and said that the ticket should be issued to the skeleton for not wearing the actual seat belt.

Raul Garcia, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, told the reports that last year in April, a man was caught driving at the high occupancy vehicle lane with a mannequin wearing a sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and sunglasses.

