Armenia-Azerbaijan Agree To Another Ceasefire Attempt, To Meet In Geneva On Oct 29

Amid heightened tensions and drastic escalation in violence, Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to attempt yet another ceasefire in the conflicted Nagorno-Karabakh region. The ceasefire will begin on Sunday, October 25 at midnight (local time). The earlier ceasefire agreements between the warring nations have only lasted a few hours with both countries accusing the other of repeated violations.

Armenia and Azerbaijan enter into another ceasefire agreement

As per reports, the decision to declare a cease-fire came after Co-Chairs of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group (Igor Popov of Russia, Stephane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States of America) met with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

As per a US State Department press release, the United States has worked tirelessly to facilitate negotiations between the two countries in the hopes of achieving a peaceful resolution to a conflict that has already resulted in hundreds of casualties on both sides.

The OSCE Minsk group statement added that in addition to a ceasefire, Armenia and Azerbaijan have also agreed to meet in Geneva, Switzerland on October 29 in a bid to reach a peaceful settlement over Nagorno-Karabakh.

The disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognised as a part of Azerbaijan but is controlled by ethnic Armenians. Azerbaijan and Armenia have both have been at odds over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades; however, the recent violence in the region erupted last month and has been escalating at a blinding pace.

The international community has condemned the escalation of violence in the conflict and has urged both countries to find a peaceful solution. Turkey, on the other hand, has pledged its full support for Azerbaijan adding to the fears of regional instability.

(With ANI inputs, Image AP)

