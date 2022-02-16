Armenia: Indian Embassy Urges Admission-seeking Students To Beware Of Unscrupulous Agents

On Tuesday, Indian Embassy in Armenia issued a statement bringing light to the issue of forgery faced by students who are seeking admissions in Armenia. The Embassy noted that it has come to the Embassy's attention that some unscrupulous agents are recruiting Indian students who were previously studying in some international medical universities under the false promise of being admitted as transfer students to Armenian medical universities. The Embassy further stated that the documents of the students are being returned to them when they arrive in Armenia because they were not apostilled by the competent Ministry of Foreign Affairs or by the authorised Ministry.

The Embassy warned the students seeking admission or transfer from other universities to the Universities in Armenia that they should be aware that the transfer documents, No Objection Certificates, and Transcripts from the previous university, must be apostilled by the concerned Ministry of Foreign Affairs or any other authorised Ministry in the country before being submitted.

The Embassy further stated that it is important to note that tampering with documents is a criminal offence in Armenia that can lead to jail time. It continued by remarking that it is the responsibility of the students to submit the correct documents and photographs to avoid any future problems.

2000 Indian students are pursuing their MBBS degrees in Armenia

Around 2000 Indian students are pursuing their MBBS degrees in Armenia, with all of the MBBS universities located in Yerevan, according to Educationaboard.com. In Armenia's medical universities, Indian students get all they desire as it has low MBBS course fees, good clinical exposure, high-quality medical education, modern infrastructure, and well-equipped labs and to get admission to one of Armenia's best medical universities, a student does not have to take an entrance exam. Armenian medical schools have a straightforward admission process.

However, Indian students must pass the MCI screening test and acquire a certificate to practise medicine in India as MBBS doctors after completing their degree programme at Yerevan State Medical University, Armenia or Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. For admission, all Indian certificates and mark sheets must be apostilled at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

