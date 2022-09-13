Armenia PM Dials Putin, Seeks Russia's Help Over Clashes At Border With Azerbaijan

On September 13, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss the escalation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to the press office of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, Pashinyan provided details about Azerbaijan's provocative, aggressive actions against Armenia's sovereign territory. He further deemed Azerbaijan's actions to be unacceptable and emphasised the importance of the international community responding appropriately.

The statement read, "The Prime Minister gave details about the provocative, aggressive actions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of the sovereign territory of Armenia, which began at midnight and were accompanied by shelling from artillery and large-caliber firearms. The Prime Minister considered the actions of the Azerbaijani side unacceptable and stressed the importance of an adequate response from the international community."

New border clashes erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Armenia and Azerbaijan have reported new border clashes that have resulted in the death of an unknown number of Azerbaijani troops. The conflict, which started early on September 13, is the most recent escalation between the bitter rivals, who waged a conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh territory in 2020. Each side attributed the conflict to the other. In a statement, the Armenian defence ministry claimed that, Azerbaijan began "heavy shelling" against Armenian military positions in the vicinity of the cities of Goris, Sok, and Jermuk. Drones and "large-calibre guns" were employed by the Azerbaijani military, it claimed.

However, the defence ministry of Azerbaijan claimed that Armenia had engaged in "large-scale subversive operations" close to the bordering districts of Dashkesan, Kelbajar, and Lachin, and that its army posts had "come under fire, notably from trench mortars." Meanwhile, the United States expressed grave concern about the reports of the attacks.

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said, "As we have long made clear, there can be no military solution to the conflict. We urge an end to any military hostilities immediately."

Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict

Since the end of their 2020 war, there have been numerous reports of fighting along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Armenia accused Azerbaijan of killing one of its soldiers in a border attack last week. Azerbaijan lost a soldier in August, and the Karabakh army said two of its troops were killed and more than a dozen were injured.

The neighbours have fought two wars over the Armenian-populated enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. Conflict erupted in the late 1980s, when both sides were under Soviet control and Armenian forces captured large swaths of territory near Nagorno-Karabakh — long recognised internationally as Azerbaijan's territory, but with a sizable Armenian population. The ensuing conflict claimed the lives of approximately 30,000 people.

