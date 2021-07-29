Armenia PM Suggests Russia Deploy Troops On Border With Azerbaijan Amid Rising Tensions

As Armenian-Azerbaijan tensions continue to simmer on July 29, Armenia’s acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan suggested stationing Russian border guards along the country’s border with the former Soviet nation. Pashinyan floated the idea of deploying Russian troops on the border after three Armenian troops were killed in the cross-border hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Both sides are locked in a decades-long conflict over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of starting the fight on July 28 that left soldiers injured on either side.

As per The Associated Press report, both ex-Soviet nations opened fire at their positions on the Kalbajar section of the border. Meanwhile, the Armenian military reportedly said that its personnel were attacked by Azerbaijani forces. Armenia’s acting PM said on Thursday that stationing Russian border guards along the border with Azerbaijan “would allow to carry out the demarcation and delimitation of the border without the risk of military clashes.”

“We plan to discuss the issue with our Russian partners,” the acting prime minister reportedly told a government meeting.

Armenia-Azerbaijan border tensions escalate

Tensions on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been simmering since May when Armenia protested what according to it is described as an incursion by the rival troops into its territory. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan has laid emphasis on the fact its soldiers were deployed to what according to it is its own territory in areas where the border has yet to be demarcated.

The clash on Wednesday was reportedly one of the deadliest since the end of a 6-week war over Nagorno-Karabakh last fall. In November 2020, Russia had brokered a deal that led to the cessation of an offensive that claimed the lives of more than 6,000 people. Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian separatists supported by Armenia since a previous war ended back in 1994.

The truce brokered by Russia had allowed Azerbaijan to reclaim its control over the major parts of the disputed landlocked region in the South Caucasus and the adjacent areas. Moscow has also deployed around 2,000 peacekeepers in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)

(IMAGE: AP)

